Tau questions Kaizer Chiefs: Was the attitude not right?

The head coach was sacked on Friday and Amakhosi had Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard in charge for the 3-2 win over Golden Arrows

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates defender Jimmy Tau found irony in the Glamour Boys scoring three goals and securing a hard-fought win in the first match since the departure of Gavin Hunt.

It was certainly a roller-coaster ride on the touchline for Zwane and Sheppard, who had to twice witness their team coming from a goal down against Arrows before Lebogang Manyama netted a 79th-minute winner - to secure his hat-trick.

There were one or two missed chances for the Glamour Boys as well, including a shot from Daniel Cardoso which was ballooned over the bar from close range.

"Look I think this is one performance that you can take as a positive. But at the same time you are saying, couldn't they have done this earlier in the season?” Tau said after the game in his role as a SuperSport TV analyst.

"It has put them in a position where they are fighting for the top eight. And a team of Chiefs' calibre fighting to make it into the top eight.

"The very same Lebo [Manyama] was struggling under coach Gavin Hunt. This evening he scored three goals, so you ask yourself what has gone wrong. Was the attitude not right? Why today?

"Because had they performed (throughout the season) as they did in this particular encounter, I don't think you would be talking about Chiefs trying to fight to get into the top eight."

While crediting Manyama, former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Matthew Booth also found it questionable that the team performed well in the very first game since Hunt’s departure.

“He (Manyama) is a quality player, but like so many of the Chiefs players, they haven't come to the party on a regular basis.

“This is not good enough - they are riding on adrenaline because the coach has left - there's new coaches, possibly a new coach coming in next season.

"This is the type of interplay that Chiefs of old have shown and this is what the fans should hold them to - this particular standard on a more consistent basis,” Booth added.