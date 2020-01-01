Tau must be proud after lifting Belgian League title with Club Brugge – Marques

The experienced manager has shared his thoughts on the importance of winning the league for the Bafana striker

Former Moroka Swallows coach Zeca Marques shared his thoughts on South African striker Percy Tau, whose side was recently crowned league champions in , saying the gold medal will bring pride to the former striker.

Although he explained many players and coaches would want to win gold medals under normal circumstances, Marques was confident the achievement was official and legitimate despite the outbreak of the coronavirus which forced the season to be called-off.

On the other hand, the former Black manager has hailed the & Hove Albion hitman, saying winning a major trophy in Europe could open doors in the near future.

“It’s a tricky one because I’m sure coaches and players want to win the title under the confines of the game, what we call a fair play where you play right until the end of the season,” Marques told Goal.

“That’s what people want to do and you’re right, it’s a question of pride. This achievement definitely makes a difference in his career. Having said that, with 11 games to go and 15 points ahead at the top, only a catastrophe would avoid the league being won.

“It’s a difficult one [situation because of the pandemic] and I’ve been following a number of the leagues in Europe and some teams are relegated and that makes it even worse.

“They’ve [Brugge] done well, they were consistent and they fought for it. They did well throughout the season and Percy can be proud of this achievement.

“He has done well in the league and in the [Uefa] against the likes of and PSG, the fact that he played at that stage is an achievement on its own - a massive achievement.

“Obviously he would have loved to win the league under normal circumstances but it’s done and he must be proud of the gold medal.”

On how the gold medal can help the former Witbank Spurs attacker realize his dream of a move to the English Premier League, the 58-year-old tactician is confident the future looks bright for the Bafana Bafana international.

“Not only the league medal but his performances throughout the season will definitely take him a step closer to a big move in Europe or play in ,” he added.

“I think he has the right attitude and that will also take him very far. I’ve watched him and he has settled very well there. He played against the best and he was never out of context, he played for his teammates.

Article continues below

“He made a lot of difference in the games they played against top-quality sides. I think this league medal is a stepping stone for him. This will help him but the English league is different in terms of intensity and so on.

“It’s a good opportunity for Percy, he can embrace this medal with both arms and there’s no doubt it will take him to the next level. The question is: which team does he want to go to England? Because it’s also tricky when looking at his next step.”

The Blue-Black was declared Belgian Pro League champions on Friday after the season was finally abandoned because of the Covid-19 pandemic.