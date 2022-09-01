Tau: Le Havre confirm negotiations with Al Ahly for Bafana Bafana international

The 40-year-old, who reportedly attempted to sign Lion of Judah whilst coaching Amiens in France, hopes to reunite with the player

Le Havre head coach Luka Elsner has confirmed that they are in talks with Al Ahly regarding the services of Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau.





The 28-year-old forward has attracted interest from the French Ligue 2 club despite the player nicknamed Lion of Judah having endured an injury-ravaged season in Egypt.





Tau, whose 2021-22 campaign was ended by an injury, could reunite with his former coach Belgian Union SG if Le Havre and Al Ahly reach an agreement before the French transfer window closes on Thursday at midnight.





"We have spoken with Tau and there is an official offer that we made to Al-Ahly Club," Elsner told Btolat.





"But the deal is not easy at all, due to his lack of time before the end of the summer transfer market [closes] and negotiations with Al Ahly [are ongoing]."





Tau played some of his football under Elsner at Union whilst on loan from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion with the left-footed attacker being named 2018-19 Proximus League Player of the Season.





Le Havre are hoping to sign the former Mamelodi Sundowns player on a season-long loan deal which would see Al Ahly receive a loan fee according to reports coming out of Egypt and Elsner is hoping that the two clubs reach an agreement.





"This is what I learned, but as a coach, I do not interfere in financial matters between clubs," the Slovenian tactician continued.





"We worked together for a season in Belgium, Percy is a very great player, I loved working with him and I want it to be repeated with Le Havre."





Tau, who has also been linked with Orlando Pirates, played 30 matches in the Egyptian Premier League and Caf Champions League - scoring eight times, while also providing five assists.





He also grabbed a crucial assist in the Caf Super Cup as Al Ahly defeated Morocco's Raja Casablanca to clinch the trophy in December last year.