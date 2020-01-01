Tau can play for Marseille or Lyon - Mamelodi Sundowns' Ngcongca urges Bafana forward to leave Belgium

The 32-year-old player has advised his former Masandawana teammate, whose loan deal with Club Brugge is set to expire at the end of next month

defender Anele Ngcongca says Percy Tau is good enough to play for one of the top clubs.

The duo were teammates at Masandawana between 2016 and 2018, before Tau secured a move to English Premier League side and Hove Albion.

However, the Bafana Bafana international has been sent out on two separate loan deals due to his inability to secure a work permit in .

Ngcongca, who played for AS Troyes in Ligue 1 during the 2015/16 season, backed 2017/18 PSL Footballer of the Season Tau to have some success in , having excelled in .

“It’s time for Percy to go and challenge himself in France," Ngcongca told Far Post.

"The repeated loan spells aren’t good for him at all. He’s got to play for top teams like [Olympique] and [Olympique] consistently and play in the ."

Tau has had two successful loan spells with Belgian clubs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and .

The left-footed attacker won the Proximus League Player of the Season award while playing for Saint-Gilloise in the during the 2018/19 campaign.

Ngcongca also played in Belgium for and he helped the team clinch the Pro League title and two Belgian Cups.

The Cape Town-born right-back believes that it is the right time for Tau to leave Belgium where he looks set to clinch this season's Pro League title with Brugge.

“Belgium is strategically located, an average of three hours away from , France, the and England," the experienced defender added

"So, it’s easy for scouts to spot players and I’d think this is the right time for Percy to move.”

The Pro League's board of directors agreed to propose to cancel the season early last month as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Should this proposal be accepted, Tau's Brugge will be awarded the title with the final decision set to be made at the league's General Assembly on May 15.

Nevertherless, Ngcongca warned Tau to avoid becoming comfortable in Belgium and push for a permanent transfer elsewhere “while there’s still time."

The 25-year-old forward made his debut in the Uefa Champions League group stage this season and he recorded two assists for Brugge.

He also made his debut in the Uefa knockout phase where Brugge were eliminated by English giants .