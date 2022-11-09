Tau: Broos tells Bafana Bafana star to consider move amid Al Ahly struggles

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has urged Percy Tau to consider a January move and be 100% for national duty.

Tau overlooked by Broos

Injury sidelined Tau in previous friendlies

Broos wants 100% fit Tau for Liberia match

WHAT HAPPENED? Broos overlooked the Bafana assistant captain again when he announced a squad to take on Mozambique and Angola in November friendlies.

Tau was not involved in the September friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana as he was not fit.

The Belgian coach has now urged the former Mamelodi Sundowns star to consider looking for another club in the next transfer window in order to be in top form and be involved for the national side.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I think a player like Percy Tau fits into every plan of every coach, let that be clear," said Broos.

"When you see what happened with Percy in the last year, he went from one injury to another, went through his recovery, and then played two-three games and was again injured. He didn’t play because of injuries against Ethiopia and France.

"He is not 100% now, yes, he’s fit, but he does not have enough minutes. He has to play. Again, let’s hope if he doesn’t succeed and get his position in Al Ahly, in January he finds another team where he can play.

"We’ll be very happy to see that with Al Ahly or another team so that we can have a 100% Tau in March for the two [Africa Cup of Nations qualifying] matches against Liberia.

"I don’t think it’s a good plan to take Percy now, because he’s not 100%. We did before select Tau, when not 100%) but you saw his performances against Ghana in September last year and again in November, and it was not Percy at 100%.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the ongoing Egyptian Premier League season, Tau has been involved as a substitute since he returned from injury.

He came on for Al Ahly in the Egyptian Super Cup tie against Zamalek and league contests against Aswan and El Dakhleya.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU? Since he is available, the South African could continue to feature for the Egyptian giants in the next games, especially given that the Egyptian league will continue during the World Cup break.

With his focus away from national duty, Tau’s primary target should be to reclaim a starting berth with the club.