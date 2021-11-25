Tau brace sends him top of scorers chart as Mosimane’s Al Ahly make it six out of six

Percy Tau struck a brace to go joint top and inspire Al Ahly to a 4-1 Egyptian Premier League victory over Smouha at Al-Salam Stadium on Thursday.

It was the Bafana Bafana star’s fifth goal in six matches and the second double this season as the Cairo giants went five points clear at the top of the table.

He is now joint top goalscorer with Zamalek's Zizo.

Pitso Mosimane’s side has now recorded six wins in as many league games but their lead could be reduced by second-placed Pyramids who have a game in hand.

The victory also saw Al Ahly going five points ahead of their biggest rivals Zamalek who edged Ceramica Cleopatra 1-0 on the same day.

Tau also scored for a second straight match after being on target on Monday when Al Ahly edged Ghazl El Mahalla 3-2 away.

On Thursday, Al Ahly went into the match against Smouha without two key players Ali Malaoul and Amr El-Sulaya but their absences were not felt.

Ayman Ashraf opened the scoreline for the Red Devils in the 31st minute before Tau doubled their advantage four minutes later and the hosts went into half-time leading 2-0.

Then on 67 minutes, Mohamed Metwaly Canaria pulled one back for Smouha but Hussein El Shahat dramatically hit back to make it 3-1 for Mosimane’s team in the very same minute.

Tau, who has started all six league matches this season, then struck again to seal a brace and hand Al Ahly the convincing win.

But it was the South African’s first goal which was the talk of the match.

He outpaced a Smouha defender to receive a long ball, before sensationally turning another defender twice to set himself up to fire past the goalkeeper.

For his second, he simply tapped in at close range Mohamed Hany’s low cross from the right side.

The Cairo giants will visit Future FC next on their league schedule as they seek to maintain their 100 percent record.