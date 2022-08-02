Tau: Al Ahly coach Soares breaks silence on Bafana Bafana star's squad omission amid Anderlecht link

The Witbank-born player has struggled with injuries during his first season with the 10-time African champions

Al Ahly head coach Ricardo Soares has opened up about Percy Tau's omission from the club's matchday squads despite having resumed full training after recovering from an injury.

The South Africa international missed the Red Eagles' last two Egyptian Premier League matches which were against Misr Lel Makkasa and Al Mokawloon.

His absence has led to rumours suggesting that his former Belgian club Anderlecht were interested in signing him as he is not part of Soares' plans.

However, the Portuguese tactician, who replaced Pitso Mosimane as Al Ahly coach last month, pointed out that Tau's injury record was the reason behind his slow reintegration into the team.

"Percy Tau is not match fit yet and therefore, he was not selected for the game," Soares told the media.

"We also have to keep in mind that we have a long list of injuries, which causes us to be cautious when making any decisions."

Tau has struggled with injuries since he joined Africa's most successful football club from Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion in August last year.

Despite being injury prone, the left-footed player has been involved in 14 goals for the Red Eagles (eight goals and six assists) from 28 appearances across all competitions

However, the man nicknamed Lion of Judah has missed nine matches through injury and he is contracted to the Cairo giants until June 2024.