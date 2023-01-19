Tau: Al Ahli coach Mosimane reveals his wish for Bafana Bafana and Al Ahly star

Al Ahli head coach Pitso Mosimane has wished Al Ahly striker Percy Tau an injury-free 2023 insisting that he is a quality player.

Tau's spell at Al Ahly has been hit by injuries

Mosimane hopes 2023 will be different

Tau's fitness is critical ahead of the Fifa Club World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED: The celebrated South African coach took to social media to make his wish for the Bafana Bafana international.

It has not been easy for the man nicknamed Lion of Judah who has had to endure injury spells despite his quality on the pitch.

Having coached Tau at Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly, Mosimane, who is now in charge of Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, lauded his compatriot as a quality player.

WHAT HE SAID: "Top player. I wish 2023 keeps you away from injuries. Don’t worry too much, you are still a quality player to be playing at a high level. Just pray a lot," Mosimane wrote.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane signed Tau from English top-tier side Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2021 as an Al Ahly coach.

The left-footed player has since played 38 games, scoring 10 goals and assisting six times across all competitions.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in the 15 matches played under Marcel Koller across all competitions.

They have secured 11 wins and four draws in the process.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpagepix.

al ahli twitter

WHAT NEXT: Tau will be hoping to stay fit and help Al Ahly effectively compete in the 2022 Fifa Club World starting February 1 to 11.