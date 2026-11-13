Tare on AC Milan: “Allegri and I should have paid more attention to certain dynamics. For Leao, football was no longer the priority”

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Six months after his sacking, former sporting director Igli Tare gives his account of last season at AC Milan. The Albanian executive spoke about his experiences in depth in an interview with Sky Sport Unplagged.

Advertisement

"Until March/April, we were always first or second, then we collapsed mentally because of other dynamics, including some outside the team, which I don't want to talk about. Allegri and I should have paid more attention to certain dynamics." Tare appeared to be referring to the argument between Ibrahimovic and Allegri over the handling of key players such as Pulisic and Leao.

On his relationship with Cardinale: "Just after the Jashari deal was completed, I was very pleased to receive a call from Cardinale. He said I could speak to him about anything. But I never had the chance, because there were people above me whom I didn't want to bypass."

His transfer regret centred on Xhaka: "One of our targets was Xhaka, precisely because we wanted to bring players into the team with the qualities needed to lead a group."

"Losing 2-1 to Cagliari, in the way we lost... I think it was the worst match of my life. I'll never forget how I felt and how sorry I felt for the fans at the stadium that evening."

Advertisement Advertisement

On his relationship with Leao: "I really cared a great deal about Leao as a person, but he is the player from whom we all expected something more. I think football was no longer a priority for him. That's how I see it.

Next matches MIL Serie A 12:00 FRC

What were his priorities? I think his life outside football to some extent, music, fashion... but I never doubted his commitment to AC Milan. He was troubled by not performing as he had before, and then he also had a lot of physical problems."