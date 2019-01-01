Tanzania's Hemedi Morocco: Egypt and Zimbabwe friendlies have improved us ahead of Afcon

Morocco is pleased with the Taifa Stars’ warm-up games, which have prepared them for the Afcon tournament

assistant coach Hemedi says their friendly games against and Zimbabwe have improved his side, ahead of their campaign in the 2019 .

The East Africans suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to seven-time African champions the Pharaohs in their first warm-up game last Thursday.

The Taifa Stars then held Zimbabwe, who earlier played a goalless draw with West African giants , to a 1-1 stalemate, thanks to a second-half strike from Mbwana Samatta, which cancelled out Knox Mutizwa’s opener.

The African showpiece starts on Friday while the East Africans will play in their opening game at 30 June Stadium on Sunday.

Morocco is confident of a good outing for his side in the tournament, having learnt from their shortcomings in the friendly games played.

“The warm-up matches have enabled us to rectify several mistakes and improve where we saw weaknesses,” he told DAILY News.

“All teams that have qualified for Afcon finals are good and well drilled but the two warm-up matches have made us know our position and how to play against our opponents.”

The Taifa Stars will play their second game against on June 27 before their final Group C fixture against on July 1.

Tanzania are making a return to the tournament since 1980 and will hope to advance to the knockout stage of the competition.