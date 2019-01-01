Tanzania v Algeria: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Taifa Stars will be aiming for their first win in the continental tournament when they square up with the Desert Foxes

face in their final Group C game at the 30 June Stadium on Monday.

The Taifa Stars’ campaign in the competition are over after back-to-back defeats to and , losing 2-0 and 3-2 respectively. Emmanuel Amuneke’s men will, however, be hoping to secure their first ever victory in the tournament by stunning the highly-rated Algerians.

Algeria have secured qualification to the knockout stage of the competition following their 2-0 win over Kenya and a 1-0 hard-fought victory against Senegal. They will aim to finish their group games without dropping points.

Game Tanzania v Algeria Date Monday, July 1 Time 21:00 (SAST) Stream CAF TV

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be shown live on Supersport and EATV. The match will also be streamed live on CAF TV on Youtube.

Tanzania TV channel SuperSport EATV SuperSport 9

Squads & Team News

Tanzania squad Goalkeepers Manula, Mhata and Kalambo Defenders Ramadan, Phillipo, Michael, Mtoni, Hussein, Yondani, Nyoni and Moris Midfielders Salum, Mao,Yahya, Domayo, Mussa and Zayd Forwards Mandawa, Samatta, Ulimwengu, Bocco, Mussa and Msuva.

Tanzania have no injury problems ahead of this encounter, but having been ruled out of contention for the Round of 16, coach Amuneke may make some changes in his starting XI by handing some players who have not had enough playing time chances to feature in the encounter.

The Nigerian tactician explained that he is trying to motivate the team against the Desert Foxes, given their disappointment for failure to reach the knockout stage of the competition.

"After losing our first two games, it will not be easy against Algeria when we see their strength, they have the highest morale,” Amuneke said in a pre-match press conference.

“We have to find ways to motivate ourselves to play this game but it's not easy.”

Potential Tanzania starting XI : Mnata, Phillipo, Michael, Mtoni, Nyoni, Domayo, Hussein, Domayo, Yussuf, Ulimwengu, Samatta.

Position Algeria squad Goalkeepers M’Bolhi, Doukha and Oukidja. Defenders Bensebaini, Zeffane, Atal, Benlamri, Fares, Halliche, Mandi and Tahrat. Midfielders Abeid, Bennaceri, Boudaoui, Feghouli and Guedioura. Forwards Belaili, Brahimi, Bounedjah, Mahrez, Ounas, Slimani and Delort.

Coach Djamel Belmadi is unlikely to make too many changes to the squad that defeated Senegal, with winger Riyad Mahrez expected to lead the Desert Foxes against the Taifa Stars.

The 43-year-old gaffer has promised to unleash his full strength against Emmanuel Amuneke’s men when they meet at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

“We respect Tanzania but that does not mean we will not go at full strength. We beat the number one team already in Africa, Senegal,” he said in a pre-match conference.

“Not to concede a goal is a proof of strength and it is the strength that leads to winning titles but I also want to say that if a team wins their four to five games by 3-2, it may not be the best defence, if they win the title, I say okay.”

Potential Algeria starting XI : M'Bolhi, Attal, Mandi, Benlamri, Bensebaini, Feghouli, Bennacer, Guedioura, Mahrez, Bounedjah; Belaili.

Match Preview

Tanzania returned to the biennial tournament after 39 years and aimed to surpass their previous outing in the 1980 edition, where they were eliminated at the group stage, but that was not to be, after losing their opening two games in the continental tournament.

Although the Taifa Stars have no chance of progressing in the competition, they will aim to upset the North Africans and claim their first win in the finals after losing to , and playing out a 1-1 draw with in their previous appearance.

Algeria failed to make it past the group stage of the biennial tournament in the 2017 edition in Gabon, failing to win a single game, losing to and drawing with Zimbabwe and Senegal.

However, they have hit the ground running in with back-to-back victories as they aim to end their title drought in the competition, having last won the Afcon trophy in 1990.

Notwithstanding, both sides have already decided their fate prior to this game, it is still expected to be entertaining, full of activities and devoid of dullness.