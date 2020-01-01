Tanzania to face Mauritania in the opener of Unaf women's tournament

The five nations will participate in the competition in Tunisia, with the Twiga Stars featuring in the North African tournament in Tunisia

's women's national team will open their campaign at the Union of North African Federations (Unaf) women's tournament against Mauritania in on Friday.

The Twiga Stars confirmed their opponents following Thursday's draw ceremony in Gammarth, with Unaf secretary-general Mahmoud Hammami and Tunisian Football Federation secretary-general Wajdi Al-Awadi and participating nations' representatives in attendance.

The five-nation tournament features Tunisia, and , with Mauritania and two-time Cecafa champions Tanzania participating as guest nations in the absence of and Libya.

The round-robin women's competition scheduled to be held from February 14 to 22 will be played at the Al-Karam Stadium in Rades.

In the opening day fixtures, Morocco will take on hosts Tunisia on Friday, February 14 immediately after the Twiga Stars lock horns with the Mauritanians at the Al-Karam Stadium.

Algeria will face Tanzania before Tunisia battle with Mauritania in the second matchday on February 16, while on the third day, Mauritania will play Algeria after Tanzania take on Morocco two days later.

On February 20, Morocco will slug it out with Mauritania, while Tunisia will tackle Algeria. Two days later, Morocco will complete their outing against Algeria before Tunisia wrap up against Tanzania.

The five-team championship will serve as a huge chance for all the participating countries to intensify their preparations for the upcoming qualifiers for the 2020 African Women's Cup of Nations.

Tanzania will be aiming to claim the North African title following their failure to win the 2019 Cecafa Women's Championship at the expense of on home soil last November.