Tammy Abraham breaks 15-year Chelsea duck vs Norwich City

The 21-year-old has ended his wait for a Blues goal in their game against the Canaries at Carrow Road on Saturday

Tammy Abraham opened his account with a first-half goal in Saturday’s Premier League encounter against , finally ending his 15-year wait for a Blues goal.

It took the Nigerian three minutes to open the scoring and give Frank Lampard’s men the lead at Carrow Road.

Christian Pulisic played in Cesar Azpilicueta on the overlap before picking out Abraham, who sent a delicious first-time volley past Tim Krul.

During a frantic first half, the Blues twice took the lead, with Mason Mount cancelling out Todd Cantwell's equaliser, but Teemu Pukki added a second for Norwich in the 30th minute.

The towering Abraham has returned to Stamford Bridge after a successful loan spell with where he scored 25 in the Championship last season.

He's been at Chelsea since joining the club as a youngster in 2004. He spent 12 years in the club's youth set-up, before being promoted to the senior side in 2016.

The Anglo-Nigerian attacker also went on loan to and , but this is the first campaign in which he's truly been afforded the opportunity to make his mark for the Blues.

Chelsea have failed to win a game under new coach Lampard, being defeated by and in the league and Super Cup respectively, before being held by in the top flight.