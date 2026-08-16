Talks are reportedly already under way! Is Niclas Füllkrug on the verge of a spectacular return?

Bremen-based Deichstube report that the Bundesliga club have already made contact with 33-year-old West Ham United striker Niclas Füllkrug. According to the report, both sides could imagine working together again. Füllkrug came through the club's academy and played up front for Werder until 2013, then again from 2019 to 2023. His second spell in Bremen was the best of his career, with Füllkrug becoming top scorer and a Germany international.

He then joined Borussia Dortmund for €17.25 million. After just one season, he moved on to West Ham United for €27 million, where, also because of recurring injury problems, he never lived up to expectations. In the second half of last season, Füllkrug played on loan for AC Milan but scored only one goal in 20 appearances. A permanent transfer did not materialise.

West Ham still have Füllkrug under contract until 2028, but they are definitely expected to move him on in this transfer window. The Premier League relegated club have not even given him a squad number for the coming season.

Niclas Füllkrug’s planned move to Venice fell through

Most recently, Füllkrug was linked with Italian top-flight club FC Venezia. However, a transfer collapsed because of West Ham's asking price. The Hammers are currently said to be demanding around €5 million for Füllkrug. That fee would also be beyond Werder's means, although it could still drop by the end of the transfer window.

Even though Werder already have four centre-forwards in new signings Cedric Itten (29) and Kenny Quetant (20), Salim Musah (20) and sale candidate Dawid Kownacki (29), they are still expected to strengthen in attack. A one-year loan move for the versatile Eren Dinkci (24) from SC Freiburg is reportedly close to being completed. Füllkrug could then follow.

Back at his old club, he could put himself in the frame for a return to the Germany national team under new head coach Jürgen Klopp. Füllkrug's most recent appearance to date came in the Nations League Final Four in June 2025.