Talking point: Mauro Icardi returns to help Inter thump Genoa 4-0

Inter opened up a four point lead over rivals AC Milan as they consolidated third place, with the return of the prodigal son; Mauro Icardi

While it can be said that Roberto Gagliardini was 's most impressive player, the Nerazzurri's 4-0 win over was overshadowed by Mauro Icardi's return to the team.

Icardi's inclusion in the team was sure to split opinions but there can be no doubt, that Luciano Spalletti's decision was surely justified as the former captain scored one and assist one.

Although the whole Icardi saga has dominated Inter's corridors for some time, last night's performance at the Marassi will give fans something positive to talk about, as they now have a four point lead over fourth place, .

After a disappointing defeat to in their last game, Inter bounced back by playing some of their best football this season. They were crisp in their passing and looked fluid, and more importantly, they had a focal point in Icardi who led the line well.

The trouble with Inter this season though has been consistency and there is still no clear indication on how they will perform in the next game. Also, for Spalletti, who shall he start up top, once Lautaro Martinez is fit, given Icardi's conduct in recent times.

Drama is never short at this club, but as long as they remain in the places, that is all that matter for Inter.