Talisca and Greenwood score stunning goals to give Fenerbahçe a strong position in the Champions League

Fenerbahçe have taken a big step towards the Champions League play-offs. The Yellow Canaries proved far too strong for Sturm Graz, who could have few complaints after a 2-0 defeat. Anderson Talisca and Mason Greenwood got the goals for Fenerbahçe, who head to Austria for the return leg next Tuesday. The winners of this tie will face Sparta Prague or Olympique Lyon in the play-off round.

It did not take Fenerbahçe long to show their class. After a wonderful, slick move involving N'Golo Kanté, Marco Asensio and Kerem Aktürkoglu among others, the ball broke for Talisca, who powered home on the turn: 1-0.

That lead was fully deserved for Fener, who had already seen Kerem miss a chance and also looked strong defensively. Jayden Oosterwolde, for instance, brought the crowd to its feet in a roaring Kadiköy with a crunching tackle around his own box.

A little later, the Dutch defender was back in the spotlight, but for a less positive reason. He went down after a sprint duel, felt his hamstring and made way for Archie Brown.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, Fenerbahçe doubled their lead. A short corner reached Greenwood via Asensio, and his thunderous strike from outside the box flew brilliantly into the near corner: 2-0.

After the break, Fenerbahçe were clearly the better side again, but the Turks could not add to their lead and missed chances through Talisca, Irfan Can Kahveci and Fred, among others.

Deep into stoppage time, Fenerbahçe really should have scored their third of the night, but Irfan Can could not guide his placed effort past a sliding defender from a very promising position.