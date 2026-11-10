Take two: the Saudi federation responds to reports of Donis's departure

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has once again shot down reports that Greek coach Giorgos Donis, the head coach of the Saudi national team, would leave his post before the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Saudi media figure Abdulrahman Al-Humaidi, presenter of the programme "Nadina" on "MBC 1", had claimed with 99% certainty that Donis would walk away from his role as head coach of the Saudi national team.

The federation rejected those claims outright. According to Saudi channel "Al-Ekhbariya", the Greek coach will remain in charge of Saudi Arabia for the coming period.

It is the second time the Saudi federation has denied reports of Donis's departure, having done so previously last October.

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Some reports had suggested the Saudi federation wanted to bring in Spaniard Roberto Martinez, the former head coach of Portugal, to lead Saudi Arabia at the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in place of Donis.

That speculation sparked anger within Saudi football circles, particularly given how little time remained before the start of the Asian tournament, and it forced the federation into a public denial.

Pushing the 2027 AFC Asian Cup back from January to December of next year then reignited the debate over sacking Donis, with far more time now on the clock before the tournament.

Donis took charge of the Saudi national team last April, succeeding French coach Herve Renard just two months before the start of the 2026 World Cup, which they exited in the first round.

Even so, the Greek coach delivered. He guided Saudi Arabia to their first title in 23 years last October, lifting the twenty-seventh edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf Cup 27".