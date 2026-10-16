Al Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari and Al Ahli striker Firas Al-Buraikan have restored Saudi football's dominance over the best awards in Asia, after 21 years.

The Asian Football Confederation announced on Friday the nomination of three players on the final shortlist for the 2026 Asian Player of the Year award, namely Al-Dawsari and Al-Buraikan, in addition to Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

According to Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, this is only the third time two Saudi players have made the shortlist, following 1996 and 2005.

Back in 1996, striker Youssef Al-Thunayan and goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Deayea were in contention alongside Iranians Khodadad Azizi and Ali Daei, plus South Korea's Ko Jeong-won.

Azizi took the prize. He had steered Iran to the semi-finals of the 1996 AFC Asian Cup, a tournament Saudi Arabia went on to win.

Nine years later, Al Hilal legend Sami Al-Jaber and Al Ittihad star Hamad Al-Montashari were the Saudi pair up for the award, with Uzbekistan's Maksim Shatskikh completing the three.

Then came the twist. Organisers struck Al-Jaber from the final shortlist 24 hours before the ceremony because he could not attend, handing Al-Montashari the award.

Bangkok hosts this year's AFC awards ceremony on 19 November.