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At a time when everyone was doubting and everyone was calling for a conventional solution, Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho decided to go completely against the tide and gamble on an idea that seemed crazy to many.

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The Portuguese coach has long believed his compatriot could shine in midfield, risk or no risk. After Rodri's rejection in August, Mourinho saw his answer: the time had come to put into practice an idea he'd believed in for years.

Plenty thought Bernardo Silva, 32, couldn't make a living as a midfielder at this stage of his career. Long before that, some doubted he'd achieve much as a footballer at all.

Spanish newspaper AS carried earlier comments from Jorge Mendes, the well-known agent: "I was told over and over again: 'Jorge, forget it, you have no chance. Bernardo Silva will never be an important player. At best he will play in the first or second division, maybe with a team like Pacos de Ferreira.'"

Mourinho was never among Bernardo's doubters, the paper pointed out. He always praised the player's qualities, seeing him as an intelligent footballer capable of playing in any position and in any circumstances.

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The roots of what's happening now lie in the summer, when Bernardo took charge in midfield. Mourinho had already sensed he was capable of it.

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Rodri's rejection came as an obvious shock, more in the eyes of the public than within the club itself. The Portuguese coach didn't sit idly by. He took it sportingly, without any fuss.

Mourinho saw Bernardo Silva as the ideal partner for Tchouameni in midfield, the newspaper reported, even though, bar a few rare occasions, he had never played in that position during his career.

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According to the paper, the decision seemed to ignore modern football theory, which demands a different, more powerful physique for the role. It could have looked like a leap into the unknown. Instead, it has proved entirely correct.

Bernardo's skill in building attacks, his defensive commitment and his dynamism were enough to justify Mourinho's assessment. The coach also credited him with exceptional intelligence that would let him grasp his new role on the pitch. On the evidence so far, that assessment has held up.

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Before the first international break, straight after the painful defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano, Real Madrid looked to be sliding into decline and the outlook was bleak.

The reality turned out to be the complete opposite. Bernardo came in for the Clasico, Real Madrid looked a different side, and he has been a regular starter ever since.

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Since that win in Barcelona, he has started every match and played more than 86% of the available minutes. He's become the backbone of the team, and indispensable.

Nobody questions Mourinho's call now. Bernardo Silva has shown that intelligence and skill can outweigh physical strength, and that the Portuguese coach was right to defy modern theories and back a player everyone said would never succeed.