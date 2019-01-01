Sydney FC 1 Perth Glory 0: Premiers Plate winners downed by Le Fondre

Adam Le Fondre scored the only goal of the game as Sydney FC beat Premiers Plate winners Perth Glory 1-0 in the A-League on Thursday.

Perth secured top spot with a 1-0 win at home to Newcastle Jets last time out but they fell to Adam La Fondre's first-half goal at Jubilee Stadium on Thursday.

Sydney move five points clear of third-placed Melbourne Victory, who are away to Adelaide United on Friday, thanks to their tight win.

Le Fondre's 16th goal of the season proved the difference between the sides as Perth were undone in the 37th minute.

The former Premier League striker was on hand to nudge home at the back post after Paulo Retre cleverly headed the ball back across goal.

Perth coach Tony Popovic sent on 17-year-old son Kristian for his A-League debut in the closing stages but, after having a late penalty appeal rejected, his side succumbed to a first away A-League loss of the season.