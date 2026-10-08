After the Nati's 3-0 win over North Macedonia, reporters first asked the Inter Milan centre-back about the financial scandal involving his former club Manchester City. The Sky Blues were recently found guilty on 115 charges relating to the period from 2009 to 2018. If the club, which has since appealed, are unsuccessful on the legal front, they face drastic punishments up to and including forced relegation. Titles could also be stripped.

"I'm still in contact with a few players, but I don't know any more than you do. (…) We were told to stay calm, they have everything under control, nothing major happened. I trust the people in charge at Man City that this is also true," Akanji said at first, stressing: "I hope I don't lose my titles. That would be a bit of a shame. But I only see everything in the news too."

Akanji's titles are not in danger, though. He only moved from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester in 2022, around four years after the end of the period for which City received a guilty verdict. When asked about it, the 31-year-old turned cryptic and brought up the vaccination affair involving Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo of his own accord. "Who knows what else they'll find out? You're still always looking into Corona things that happened five years ago too," he snapped at the reporters.

Whether Akanji meant to suggest that both cases could become even bigger than they already are, or whether it was simply an unfortunate choice of words, is of course pure speculation. The former Dortmund player apparently is not certain himself.

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Embolo and Xhaka forged vaccination certificates: what are the consequences?

Embolo and Xhaka obtained forged proof of a coronavirus vaccination a few years ago and were then suspended from the national team indefinitely. Swiss media reported that Embolo is said to have obtained the certificates in question through a member of the "Hells Angels".

According to those reports, the Basel public prosecutor's office issued a penalty order against the Atlanta United striker on 25 November 2025 for repeated incitement to document forgery. Embolo received a "conditional monetary penalty" of 20 daily rates of 3,000 francs.

A few days earlier, Xhaka had also admitted acquiring a certificate. He said he had been "deeply unsettled" at the time and had "serious concerns".

"I felt deep mistrust towards the vaccine and was marked by fear and uncertainty," he wrote in a statement: "In this agitated emotional state, I acquired a vaccination certificate instead of clarifying my open questions through the intended channel." He described this as a "mistake": he would "take responsibility" and cooperate "fully" with the investigation. The public prosecutor's office of the canton of Lucerne are investigating.