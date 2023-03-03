Swallows vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Sea Robbers are chasing the Soweto Derby bragging rights at the Volkswagen Dobsonville Stadium.

Orlando Pirates will be keen on bouncing back from last weekend's loss against their bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs when they play Swallows on Friday night in the Premier Soccer League.

The game presents a massive opportunity for coach Jose Riveiro to reduce the gap between them and second-placed SuperSport United to two points in the race for Caf Champions League football.

Bucs cannot afford another derby loss since it might affect the players' confidence at a critical time of the season.

Swallows are desperate for maximum points to boost their chances of playing South African top-tier football beyond this season.

Currently, they are placed in the 14th position with 24 points, just three points above the relegation zone; Maritzburg United and Marumo Gallants occupy the last two positions.

Game Swallows vs Orlando Pirates Date Friday, March 3 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/ Variety 4 HD 209/ SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Pirates will have to be wary of Kagiso Malinga - the attacker is the Dube Birds' leading goal scorer, having found the back of the net four times.

Mwape Musonda and Mbulelo Wambi should also be closely monitored by the Sea Robbers owing to their potential impact in the final third.

The duo has scored a combined five goals for Swallows this season.

Olisa Ndah is expected to start this game owing to Innocent Maela's suspension after getting a red card last weekend against Kaizer Chiefs. Nkosinathi Sibisi is also out.

The Nigerian was introduced to stabilize the defense but was unfortunate to score an own goal that handed Amakhosi maximum points and extended their recent dominance in the fixture.

Coach Jose Riveiro will also be available in the dugout after serving a two-match suspension.

Match Preview

The last meeting at Orlando Pirates ended 1-0 in favour of the Buccaneers, with Bienvenu Eva Nga scoring the lone goal.

Swallows' last win over Pirates in the league came way back in 2014. Since then, they have gone six matches without a win. However, four of those matches have ended in 1-1 draws.

Third-placed Pirates have collected nine wins in the 21 Premier Soccer League matches played this season. Four matches have ended in draws while eight have been losses.

Amaswaiswai have won six games, drawn as many, and lost nine in the ongoing 2022/23 campaign.