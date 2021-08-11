'We won't change, we are not scared' - Swallows' Truter ahead of Orlando Pirates clash

The tactician was speaking in a presser before his side face Bucs in the original Soweto Derby over the weekend

Swallows FC head coach Brandon Truter has stated they are not scared and will not change tactics just because they play Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarter-finals on Sunday.

Swallows will start their new season with the MTN clash in the original Soweto Derby at the Orlando Stadium, and the coach has insisted they are not scared as they have a "certain amount of arrogance" before the fixture.

The Dube Birds have strengthened with the acquisition of Tebogo Langerman, Mwape Musonda, Khethukuthula Ndlovu and Thandani Ntshumayelo already.

Arrogance

"We have a certain amount of arrogance here in our playing style where we do not change," Truter said in a pre-match conference as was quoted by KickOff.com.

"We’re not scared to say this is how we play and you adapt to what you want to do against us.

"We have our own style, we have our mindset and that applies to anyone this season as well. That’s what we’re trying to instil in the boys.

"We want to be fearless on the field of play and whether it’s home or away, our playing style and our philosophy will not change."

Truter further stressed that getting a draw is not on their minds as he has complete faith in the club's playstyle.

"We will not have the mindset that when we are away to look for a draw. That’s not in our DNA, that’s not in our culture," he continued.

"We are Swallows, this is how we'll play and this is what we’ll do on the day and you change if you want to but we will not change."

The original Soweto Derby will be played after Zambian winger Austin Muwowo - who had spent time with the Bucs from 2019 after signing from Nkana - joined Swallows on loan.

Former Kaizer Chiefs left-back Yagan Sasman and Monnapule Saleng are the other players who were acquired by the Gauteng club in a bid to get themselves bolstered ahead of the new season.

The club also announced the return of Given Thibedi from the Glamour Boys.

Pirates secured their berth in the MTN8 with a third-placed finish last season while Truter's side ended the campaign sitting sixth.