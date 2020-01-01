'Swallows FC should be humble after beating Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa's biggest team' - Truter

The former Richards Bay FC mentor is wary of their next opponents Arrows, who fought back to hold Amakhosi to a draw

Swallows FC head coach Brandon Truter has urged his troops to stay humble after their victory over in the Soweto Derby clash on Tuesday night.

The Birds climbed to the top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings after securing a 1-0 win over Amakhosi at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, Gauteng.

It was Swallows' first win against one of the so-called PSL Big Three - Chiefs, and - this season.

Truter explained why his charges should keep their feet on the ground following their hard-fought victory over last season's PSL runners-up and he refused to discuss their targets for this term.

"No, we will compete in the next game. I am not interested in looking at the targets or where we will end up in this league. We will compete in the next match," Truter told the media.



"We need to be humble. We beat Chiefs. We beat the biggest team in . But yeah, we need to come them down and we need to be humble and take it game by game."



Swallows, who are still undefeated this term, will take on Lamontville in their next game on December 5 and Truter is expecting a difficult league match.

"I am just happy that it is a week away. So that some of the boys can actually take proper rest and we can do some recovery sessions, and manage the fatigue," he said.

"It is a week away. Arrows are also having a good run. They had a good game against Chiefs as well. They came back."



Arrows came back from 2-1 down to hold Chiefs to a 2-2 draw in an entertaining league encounter last weekend at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

"They are picking up points. So, it will be a tough game. Going to Sugar Ray or wherever the game will be in KZN [KwaZulu-Natal]. Arrows are always a tough game at home," he added.



"Tactically they are sound with Mandla [Ncikazi] in charge now. The players they have are very good in one v [versus] one [situations].

"So, it will be an interesting game. Like I said it is the only game that matters now."