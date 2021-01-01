Swallows FC will be able to beat Orlando Pirates in the Original Soweto Derby - Sekano

A legend of both the Buccaneers and Maswaiswai discusses this historical fixture in South African football

Former Orlando Pirates and Swallows FC midfielder Steve Sekano has described it as a “pity” that the Dube Birds have been recording draws ahead of facing the Buccaneers in Saturday’s Premier Soccer League encounter at Dobsonville Stadium.

It is a potential cracker as both sides are vying for a top-three position which guarantees playing in Africa next season.

Fourth-placed Pirates face Swallows who are a rung below them on the standings with the Birds going into the match with a record of 13 draws, so far the highest number in the current campaign.

“I think Swallows has a very good team and they will be able to beat Pirates,” said Sekano as per Phakaaathi.

“It is a pity that they have been playing a lot of draws, but those are the games they could have won. This is something that the coach needs to work on, but we can’t blame him because he is new in the top league.”

Having experienced the Original Soweto Derby from either side, Sekano takes time to recall the games he featured for Swallows against the Buccaneers.

“You know, during my time at Swallows whenever we were about to play Pirates there would always be this excitement from everyone. We knew that the stadium is going to be packed because it’s the big derby and everyone wanted to win from both sides.

“No one ever wanted to disappoint their fans and the games were exhilarating. I remember some fans would wish that I was injured because they didn’t want me to play. They knew that if I am in the team I am going to score.

“We played a lot of games against Pirates and yes, some went our way, but some went their way.”

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has acknowledged Swallows’ prowess and says it is not a coincidence that they have enjoyed a decent campaign.

Swallows have lost just once in the PSL this season and unbeaten Mamelodi Sundowns are the only better side in terms of defeats.

“Look on the field at which players they have. On the field it’s not a second-tier team – it’s a first-tier team‚ and in their positions too,” Zinnbauer was quoted as saying by Sowetan Live.

“Yes‚ it’s always so that if you come with a good mood‚ a good team and a good structure into a new league then you always have those one or two teams in a league who fly.

“But Swallows have earned this. They have really done a good job. And especially in the offence, they always find a solution.

“And you saw the results. They don’t have a lot of defeats. They always come back in games‚ they fight for every metre. That’s the reason for their record.”