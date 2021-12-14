Swallows FC vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Orlando Pirates visit their struggling Soweto rivals Swallows FC as they seek to end 2021 in the top-three of the Premier Soccer League table.

It will be the Original Soweto Derby at Donbsonville Stadium with the Buccaneers coming up against a team that has been finding it hard in this campaign.

With four matches remaining before they wrap up 2021, Pirates are eager to pick up maximum points and enter the New Year not far from leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Currently seated third on the standings, Pirates have 14 points fewer than the Brazilians.

As it stands, they are still within a chance of playing Caf Champions League football next season and avoiding dropping points would further enhance opportunities to play in Africa’s elite club competition next season.

But for now, the focus is on dealing with Swallows who are just two points better than basement side Baroka FC.

Game Swallows FC vs Orlando Pirates Date Tuesday, December 14 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Swallows have been enduring a frustrating period of seeing their newly-appointed coach Dylan Kerr watching their last three games from the stands as he awaits the issuing of his work permit.

The document is expected to be out in time for Tuesday’s match which the Dube Birds go into with none of their players suspended.

But there have been fitness concerns on captain Lebohang Mokoena who missed their last match against Marumo Gallants.

After the 2-0 win over TS Galaxy last Saturday, Pirates interim co-coach Fadlu Davids said they are not expecting to have attackers Vincent Pule and Zakhele Lepasa back before the end of the year.

Lepasa has not featured in a competitive match in 2021 following his ankle injury picked up almost a year ago, leaving him twice requiring surgery.

Also ruled out for the rest of the year is goalkeeper Richard Ofori while Thulani Hlatswayo is a doubt for the Swallows match.

Captain Happy Jele is about to start training according to Davids following a knee injury which has seen him miss the last eight league games.

Midfielder Goodman Mosele has started training but is a doubt to feature on Tuesday.

Match Preview

Pirates have not tasted defeat in their last five matches but it has not been a smooth run for the Buccaneers as that unbeaten phase has been punctuated by three draws.

The Buccaneers have also been impressive at the back, with the backline quarter of right-back Bandile Shadu, left-back Paseka Mako and the central defence pairing of Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Olisa Ndah helping them to concede just once in five games.

That defence will be facing a blunt Swallows strikeforce which has managed to score a paltry five goals in 15 matches, which is the lowest figure in this campaign.

Tuesday’s encounter will be the third time for Pirates and Swallows to meet this season.

The Dube Birds first eliminated Pirates from the MTN8 Trophy at the quarter-final stage following a 2-1 victory at Orlando Stadium in August.

But the Buccaneers turned the tables down in the reverse fixture of the league, winning 1-0 at home in September.

Swallows will now be looking to reclaim the Original Derby bragging rights and launch a climb to safety up the ladder.