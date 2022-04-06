Swallows FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns visit relegation-threatened Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday as they seek to increase their Premier Soccer League lead.

Four days after they were at FNB Stadium for a Caf Champions League clash against Al Merreikh, Masandawana are back in Soweto for domestic duties.

Being 11 points clear at the top of the standings, Masandawana have a chance to recover from the last league match where they lost to Maritzburg United just over a month ago.

After weeks of focusing on Champions League business, Sundowns now shift attention to the PSL title race and face a Swallows side battling to avoid relegation.

While the Brazilians are on course for another league title, the Dube Birds are second from bottom, just one point better off than basement side Baroka FC.

Swallows were last involved in a league match exactly a month ago and since their elimination from the Nedbank Cup by Royal AM on March 11, they have not played competitive football for close to four weeks.

They come up against a Sundowns side involved in three taxing Champions League games within the period the Dube Birds were inactive.

No Swallows player is suspended for Wednesday’s match and having spent close to a month without playing competitive football, the Birds had time to have injured players recover.

That gives coach Dylan Kerr a wide player selection base for this fixture against the log leaders.

Sundowns could welcome back goalkeeper Denis Onyango from injury after the goalkeeper was seen participating in full training.

The Ugandan has not played a match since February 19 and in his absence, Kennedy Mweene and Reyad Pieterse have done well between the sticks.

Also expected back to start for Sundowns are wingbacks Khuliso Mudau and Lyle Lakay, who never came off the bench last weekend as well as striker Peter Shalulile, who was rested.

After missing the Al Merreikh match due to suspension, defender Brian Onyango is available for Wednesday’s PSL fixture.

Rivaldo Coetzee was expected to undergo surgery and was projected to be out for six weeks while Thapelo Morena is also out injured.

Erwin Saavedra, Gift Motupa, Thabiso Kutumela and Sphelele Mkhulise are doubtful for the Swallows match due to fitness issues.

While Sundowns are enjoying their lead, they arrived at Dobsonville on the backdrop of losing to Maritzburg United in their last league game.

That was their second league defeat of the season and they come up against Swallows, who have lost 10 matches in this PSL campaign.

Swallows have the least number of goals in this campaign after managing just 11 in 22 outings and they face Masandawana, who have shipped in 12 goals in 23 matches.

The last time the Brazilians met Swallows, they won 3-0 in the league reverse fixture in October 2021 at home.