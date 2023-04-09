Swallows FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Brazilians will be in Soweto on Sunday as they seek to respond after dropping points last week

Mamelodi Sundowns’ quest to break their own Premier Soccer League records continues when they visit Swallows FC for a showdown at Dobsonville Stadium.

Five days after suffering a minor setback in the 0-0 draw against 10-man Cape Town City at home, the Tshwane giants are back in action.

The bid to end the season with a record-extending 80 points is no longer possible after falling to collect maximum points against City.

But they can still beat their own 2015/16 record of 71 points.

If they win their remaining six league games, they will finish the season on 78 points.

But that bid faces a challenge from desperate Swallows who have been flirting with relegation.

The Dube Birds are just three points better off than basement side Maritzburg United and would be keen for three points and stay safe from the dreaded chop.

Game Swallows FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Sunday, April 9

Squads & Team News

Swallows coach Musa Nyatama will host Sundowns with a squad that has no player suspended.

But there is doubt on striker Evans Rusike who is battling to get back his fitness ahead of this game after missing the last match against AmaZulu.

The Brazilians’ injury list is getting smaller unlike earlier in the season when they had to deal with missing key players week in, week out.

The current state of fitness is encouraging as they pursue the Caf Champions League title.

But heading into the Swallows match, Gaston Sirino is a doubt due to injury and is likely not to feature in coach Rhulani Mokwena's matchday squad.

However, there seems to be some good news on midfielder Bongani Zungu who was pictured participating in full training last week.

Utility player Rivaldo Coetzee is still out nursing a hamstring injury.

Match Preview

After winning their match away at AmaZulu last weekend, Swallows caused Usuthu to ring changes to their technical team.

They could be fancying having such an impact on Sundowns by making the Brazilians fail to win two successive matches for the first time since May 2022 when they drew 1-1 with Kaizer Chiefs and then lost 3-0 to Stellenbosch.

However, what could be discouraging for the Dube Birds is that only five teams have conceded more goals than the 29 they have shipped in.

They face a Sundowns side with an inspiring record of scoring 45 goals in 24 league games and also have a solid defence that has conceded just nine goals in the league.

The reverse fixture between the two sides ended with Masandawana beating Swallows 2-0 in January at home.