Swallows FC vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Amakhosi make a short trip to Donsonville for a date with their Soweto rivals

Kaizer Chiefs have an opportunity to record two straight Premier Soccer League victories for the first time this season when they face Swallows FC on Wednesday.

After edging SuperSport United 2-1 just before the international break, Chiefs ended a three-match winless run in the league that was beginning to pile pressure on coach Themba Zwane and his men.

It is a season they have struggled for consistency and have never put together two consecutive league wins.

But if they beat Swallows, they would have achieved something they have failed to do in eight games so far in this campaign.

They are trying to do that against a struggling Swallows side wallowing at the bottom of the table.

Interestingly, three points separate the 10th-placed Chiefs and the Dube Birds.

The log is yet to take shape and if Amakhosi win, they will have the same number of points as second-placed Richards Bay who play against AmaZulu on Wednesday.

Swallows will be starting life without coach Dylan Kerr and they hope for a change in their fortunes.

No Swallows player has been confirmed as suspended for Wednesday’s match.

Left-back Yagan Sasman was injured in their last game against Golden Arrows but is expected back after recovering.

Chiefs will be without midfielder George Matlou who is suspended for this match.

Matlou was an unused substitute in their MTN8 semi-final clash with AmaZulu last weekend but was red-carded after the match for dissent.

Amakhosi will also be without Khama Billiat whose knee injury has sidelined him for a couple of matches.

Attacker Happy Mashiane and defender Erick Mathoho are also not available and will not take part.

Phathutshedzo Nange is down with flu and has not been training and that rules him out as well.

While Chiefs are pushing to make it two league wins in a row, they are a bit deflated after failing to beat nine-man AmaZulu in the MTN8 semi-finals.

They had to come back from behind to scramble a 1-1 draw in a match their strikers missed a few good scoring chances.

Zwane has promised to “polish” his forwards who will be facing a Swallows defence that has conceded the most number of goals in this campaign after being breached 14 times in eight games.

The last time Amakhosi went to Dobsonville, they won 3-1 in November 2021, before being held 2-2 by the Birds at home in May.