Swallows FC vs Kaizer Chiefs: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Amakhosi continue searching for their second league win of the season with a short trip to the Dube Birds

will be looking to improve their Premier Soccer League ( ) fortunes when they face high-flying Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday.

Unbeaten Swallows pose a real threat to Chiefs who have not tasted victory in their last two league games.

When back-to-back MTN8 semi-final defeats to are added, coach Gavin Hunt’s Chiefs have gone for four consecutive matches without winning.

It is an unfamiliar run for traditional giants Chiefs whose opponents Swallows are placed second on the PSL table after four rounds of games.

Game Swallows FC vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Tuesday, November 24 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV and SABC.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Swallows coach Brandon Truter would want his regulars Tlakusani Mthethwa, Kaizer Chiefs loanee Given Thibedi, midfielder Ruzaigh Gamildien, Kagiso Malinga and Njabulo Ngcobo to be available for selection.

Mthethwa has been the most impressive Swallows player so far this season, with the midfielder already named Man of the Match twice after four games.

The experience of Gamildien is also being felt and the former man is currently the team’s top goalscorer with two goals in four matches.

Former defender Sifiso Hlanti made his debut last weekend against TS Galaxy and will be facing Chiefs, a team he was training with recently.

Veteran midfielder Musa Nyatama is yet to make his Swallows debut and Truter could hand him a run on Tuesday.

Despite drawing 2-2 against in their last league game, Chiefs go into this match a bit encouraged after Leonardo Castro grabbed a brace in what could have signalled that their strikers are back in the groove.

It was the first time this season for an Amakhosi forward to score a goal and the Colombian combined well with Khama Billiat in a partnership that could haunt Swallows.

Amakhosi are still waiting for the return of striker Samir Nurkovic from injury and he is expected to start playing soon as the club said he will start training after the international break.

If he comes back, it could spark a full resurgence of Chiefs frontrunners.

Chiefs will again be without centre-back Eric Mathoho who was suspended for the Arrows match and it is yet to be seen if Hunt will field three central defenders as he did in Durban where they appeared vulnerable at the back.

Hunt might bring back goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi after he was dropped from the starting line-up against Arrows for Itumeleng Khune since he arrived in from international duty a day before the match.

Right-back Reeve Frosler is still out injured and Kgotso Moleko could continue in his place.

Match Preview

The Chiefs game will arguably be Swallows’ biggest test so far this season.

The Dube Birds’ unbeaten run has come from the 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch, 1-0 win over Bloemfontein , 2-0 victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and the 0-0 result against TS Galaxy.

Impressively, Swallows have kept three clean sheets in three of their last four matches and now they face a test from Chiefs’ attackers.

Placed 11th on the log, Chiefs have managed a win, two draws and a defeat in their league campaign so far.

The last time Swallows beat Chiefs in a league match was in October 2009 and beating Amakhosi on Tuesday would be regarded as a massive result for them.

Also, the last time these two teams last met was in March 2015 with Chiefs winning 3-0 away, while the reverse fixture had ended 1-1 in October 2014 as Swallows went on to be relegated from the PSL.