Swallows FC: The do's and don'ts in the PSL

The Dube Birds may have just won promotion but the real work has just begun as everyone wants to see if they can sustain their recent success

They went down as Moroka Swallows but they have returned to the elite league as Swallows FC but that's a topic for another day.

What's important is that their fans are celebrating the return of their team to the after years of trying to get it back to topflight football.

Swallows were promoted to the PSL following their massive 3-0 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhadila on Sunday afternoon, beating Cape Town to the automatic promotion on the final day of the season, thanks to their superior goal difference.

But should Swallows do and shouldn't do now that they are back in the PSL?

First of all, Swallows must keep their coach Brandon Truter after helping them gain promotion.

This is to maintain the stability within the technical team and the club as a whole because Truter now understands the club and has worked well with the management.

After arriving in September 2019, Truter got a clear mandate from his Swallows bosses and he delivered and it's now for the management to return the favour by keeping him in the job and allowing the man to coach in the PSL.

Very often, clubs fire coaches and change their technical team as soon as they gain promotion - for experience purposes and this is the mistake Swallows shouldn't make.

The Swallows management must also keep the core of the team as is ahead of the new season.

Of course, they are expected to lose a few players, some of which arrived on loan from other clubs - and if they are wanted by their parent clubs then there's little the management can do to keep them.

For instance, Itumeleng Shopane, Given Thibedi, Sizwe Twala and Ayanda Rorwana belong to and chances are that they will go back now their loan deals have expired.

However, it's perhaps only Thibedi who stand a chance to feature regularly for Chiefs at this stage and Swallows may try to renegotiate with the Soweto giants for the other three players because they played a role in the team's promotion.

But instead of begging other teams for players, Swallows will need to buy quality players - not just players available in the market but quality players who will help them stay in the PSL for many years to come.

With several of players playing for their futures, perhaps Swallows should look into the possibility of adding two or three players from the crop of players in Gavin Hunt's team.

While experience is everything when campaigning in the PSL, Swallows should also target younger players who will be with the team for the next three to five seasons.

The team is in the transformation phase and needs to build a solid foundation for years to come - and that comes with a proper recruitment policy.