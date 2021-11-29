Swallows FC technical team told ‘not to report for duty’ after Kaizer Chiefs defeat

Following Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs, Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter and the entire technical team have been told not to report for duty.

The Birds had also battled for results in the second half of last season and have won only two of 32 of their most recent league matches.

After a Khama Billiat brace as well as a Keagan Dolly strike condemned Swallows to a 3-1 defeat against Amakhosi, the club issued the following statement on Twitter a couple of hours later:

"The Management of Swallows FC held an emergency meeting with the Coaching staff this evening.

"After receiving a report from the Coaching staff, management was further convinced that something drastically need to happen.

"With the team at the rock bottom of the DStv Premiership, management has resolved that the entire Coaching Staff should not report for duty with immediate effect.

"An interim arrangement will be announced soon.

"We have noted the concerns raised by our supporters. We apologize for the poor performance, please continue supporting the team."

This season was Swallows' second back in the top-flight after a five-year absence during which they had slipped as far as the Third Division.

It was Truter who had helped the Birds win promotion to the PSL after they were crowned First Division champions in the 2019/20 campaign.

Last season they managed a very credible sixth-placed finish, although most of their best results had come in the opening months as their form later tapered off – in the end, Swallows ended with 20 draws from their 30 games.

Their success came at a price though as three of their best players – Njabulo Ngcobo, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Sifiso Hlanti were sold – all to Kaizer Chiefs.

With striker Ruzaigh Gamildien unable to replicate last season’s scoring form they've netted only three goals in 12 matches while conceding 13.

Next up for the Birds is a home match against Maritzburg United on December 4.