Swallows FC striker Gamildien pours heart out over failed Kaizer Chiefs move

The experienced forward was on his way to Amakhosi but the deal was abruptly called off

Swallows FC striker Ruzaigh Gamildien has opened up about not signing for Kaizer Chiefs when a move appeared imminent.

Having been on top of his game during the 2020/21 season in which he scored 11 Premier Soccer League goals and made a return to the Bafana Bafana fold, Gamildien attracted Amakhosi’s interest.

He explains what happened when he was seemingly headed to Naturena.

“At the time, the coach was Gavin Hunt, and he wanted me there,” Gamildien told Soccer Laduma.

“Then before the season ended, they fired Gavin Hunt, and Stuart Baxter came in. My chairman [David Mogashoa] called me one afternoon and told me that I was not going to Chiefs anymore. He told me that I was staying with Swallows for the remainder of my contract, and that was it.

“In the end, I told myself that maybe it was a blessing in disguise. I just have to be appreciative of the fact that I still have a job. What if I didn’t go to Chiefs and I had no contract, you know what I mean? I’m grateful that I still have a job.”

He, however, admits the failed move affected him in the beginning but he managed to pick himself up again.

In the just-ended season, Gamildien managed five goals in 23 league appearances, having started 16 of them.

“It effectively did in the beginning [Chiefs failed move], but I have moved on from that,” added Gamildien.

“Otherwise, I wouldn’t have played so many games this season. Although the goals have been hard to come by this season, I have been playing regularly, and I have been enjoying my career and my season.”

Having failed to bring in an outright striker for the just-ended season, Chiefs struggled upfront, where Samir Nurkovic and Lazarous Kambole score a goal each in the league while Leonardo Castro ended the campaign without a single goal.

Khama Billiat was their top goal-scorer after managing eight strikes, followed by Keagan Dolly who had seven.