Swallows FC star Solomons responds to Kaizer Chiefs transfer rumours

Swallows FC midfielder Dillon Solomons has responded following reports linking him with a move to Kaizer Chiefs and other PSL clubs.

“My phone has been ringing but that’s my agent’s job, he has everything on lock you know and for me now it’s just to go home now and enjoy the break,” said Solomons as per iDiski Times.

“I haven’t seen my family in a while, so it’s just for me to enjoy my break and let my agent do the work.”

The linkman made 26 Premier Soccer League appearances and scored four goals for the Dube Birds in the just-ended season which was his return to the top-flight league from National First Division side Cape Town All Stars.

It was his second term playing PSL football, having previously been a bit-part player for Stellenbosch with whom he featured in three league matches during the 2019/20 season.

While Solomons said he has been receiving calls, his agent Grant Nieuwenhuys recently also confirmed he has been contacted by clubs.

“I have been getting calls, no less than five clubs have called for Dillon,” Nieuwenhuys of GN Sports Agency confirmed to iDiski Times.

“But we are not making any decision because we want to give Swallows and their Chairman the respect they deserve. Dillon needs to first help the club stay up and then we will discuss his future.”

Swallows chairman David Mogashoa said they were not closing the door on Chiefs if they are interested in the midfielder.

But he said they will only entertain the Soweto giants after the promotion/relegation playoffs which have now been concluded with Swallows surviving the chop.

“Well, if they are really interested in the players, they will have to wait until after the playoffs," Mogashoa told GOAL.

“We are only focusing on the playoffs, we cannot be holding transfer talks while being busy with the playoffs at the same time.”

Chiefs are yet to sign a midfielder in this pre-season although Siyethemba Sithebe is on his way to the club.

The Soweto giants have so far secured the services of defender Zitha Kwinika and striker Ashley du Preez.