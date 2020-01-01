Swallows FC snap up Bafana Bafana and SuperSport United midfielder Mahlatsi
Swallows FC have continued their signing spree by adding SuperSport United midfielder Kamohelo Mahlatsi to their squad.
The attacking midfielder spent the 2019/20 season with National First Division (NFD) side University of Pretoria while on loan from SuperSport United.
Matsatsantsa have decided against recalling Mahlatsi, who has found a new home at Swallows ahead of the new 2020/21 season.
The Dube Birds announced the arrival of the South Africa international as the reigning NFD champions reinforced their squad with a promising attacker.
"Swallows FC has secured the signature of Midfielder Kamohelo Mahlatsi," a club statement read.
"Welcome to the Nest."
Mahlatsi has become Swallows' 12th confirmed signing, which includes Kaizer Chiefs quartet Given Thibedi, Ayanda Rorwana, Sizwe Twala and Itumeleng Shopane, whose loan deals have been extended by another season.
The 22-year-old player excelled in the NFD as the University of Pretoria pushed for promotion back to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and they finished eighth on the league standings.
Nicknamed Nyaope, Mahlatsi hit the back of the net 10 times from 27 appearances in the second tier of South African football.
Prior to joining AmaTuks, Nyaope was part of the South Africa squad at the Cosafa Cup in Durban in June 2019.
The Sebokeng-born player featured in all of Bafana Bafana's three matches as they finished fifth in the regional tournament.
Mahlatsi was then included in the South Africa squad which participated in the 2019 Caf Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.
The left-footed player played regularly under coach David Notoane in the continental competition - featuring in all five matches which the Southern African giants played.
His crucial goal in the third-place playoff match against Ghana helped Notoane's side hold the Black Meteors to a 2-2 draw.
South Africa went on to qualify for the 2021 Olympic Games after defeating the Black Meteors 6-5 on penalties.
