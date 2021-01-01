Swallows FC silencing 'retirement home' talk by stunning Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

The Dube Birds appear to be punching above their weight in their return to the top-flight, surprising their Soweto rivals

After a five-year absence from the Premier Soccer League ( ), Swallows FC have come back with a bang.

Placed second on the standings, they are unbeaten in 10 league matches with two points fewer than leaders .

So far they have prevailed over fellow traditional giants following a 1-0 victory before Kamohelo Mahlatsi’s injury-time goal helped them frustrate in Sunday's 1-1 draw.

Hitting back at Pirates deep into injury time when the Buccaneers thought they had secured three points was a show of character by Swallows.

This is part of their convincing displays that have left them already being mentioned as title contenders.

But everything appears to be down to the mass signings they made for this season, dominated by PSL veteran players.

Going on a shopping spree, acquiring the services of the likes of Thabo Matlaba, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Musa Nyatama, Sifiso Hlanti and Keegan Ritchie, all aged 30 and above, coach Brandon Truter appeared to be making a grave mistake as some of the players were unfairly deemed 'rejects' of other PSL clubs.

Talk of Swallows being a retirement village started emerging.

However, attacking midfielder Gamildien, at 33 and signed from , has scored seven goals in 10 league matches in what is arguably his best season ever since making his PSL debut with Bloemfontein in September 2011.

Matlaba’s experience is proving crucial for the Dube Birds while Hlanti, Nyatama and Ritchie have not disappointed in the few games they have featured.

Truter appeared unmoved by critics’ sentiments that he was building a team around spent forces since his old legs had already done well for him in their bid for promotion into the PSL.

Central to their GladAfrica Championship campaign was 36-year-old Vuyo Mere and captain Lebohang Mokoena who is two years younger.

The duo is still key to Swallows’ current run after another demonstration of steely nerves in the second-tier where they helped the team avoid the promotion/relegation play-offs by overtaking favourites Cape Town Spurs (known then as Cape Town) for an automatic top-flight league ticket.

That show of character led by their old pairs of legs is still manifesting itself this term.

“This run started in February 2020, it’s almost two calendar years that we are on. We carried on from where we left off in the GladAfrica Championship,” said Truter as per Phakaaathi.

“Not to blow my own trumpet, but the technical team we assembled, the guys we brought in – that made the transition from the GladAfrica to the PSL a bit better. I think we were one of the stronger tactically organised teams in the GladAfrica.

“I remember signing a few of these [experienced] players at the beginning of the season and I can remember the headlines that were from the media saying Swallows is a retirement home. So, it pays to fit into the structure and we also built a culture at Swallows. It’s very difficult for a coach to build a culture of a club. The culture is one for all and all for one, that’s what we live by.”

While Swallows’ late comeback against Pirates was proof that they are not pushovers, Truter was still not too pleased by his side’s showing, giving an impression that he is a very demanding coach.

“That’s why I’m not too happy about what transpired in the second half in the pitch. Because we were a bit disjointed and we weren’t together. So, that’s our culture. We have certain rules at the team, but not that I’m asking you to press or put your body on the line,” said Truter.

When the Dube Birds travel to on-fire Sundowns on January 23, it would be a chance for them to prove beyond any reasonable doubt that they are not a retirement home.