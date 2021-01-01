Swallows FC set PSL record after missing chance to leapfrog Orlando Pirates

It was also the Beautiful Birds' sixth successive draw in the league as they dropped points against Stellies

Swallows FC set an unwanted PSL record when they drew with Stellenbosch FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The result saw the Soweto giants break the record for the most draws in a PSL season as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a stubborn Stellenbosch side.

Swallows are the first club to record 18 draws in a single campaign since the inception of the PSL in 1996.

The record was previously held by Free State Stars and Santos FC, who both registered 17 draws in the 2005/06 season.

Stars, who are currently campaigning in the NFD, also recorded nine defeats and four wins which saw the team being relegated to the National First Division (NFD).

Unlike Stars, Santos retained their status in the elite league as they finished eighth on the PSL standings.

The People's Club recorded seven victories and six defeats and the team now plays in the Western Cape ABC Motsepe League.

Swallows will also finish in the top eight thanks to the great form which they displayed in the first found of the current campaign.

The draw against Stellies saw the Beautiful Birds remained fifth on the log, but they missed the chance to leapfrog their Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates, who are placed fourth on the table.

However, Swallows are still in the race to finish in the top three positions as they are eight points behind second-placed AmaZulu FC with three matches left.

The Beautiful Birds' remaining matches are against log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu FC and Baroka FC.

Meanwhile, Baroka were held to a 0-0 draw by their Limpopo rivals Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at Peter Mokaba Stadium in another league game which was played on Tuesday.

At Sisa Dukashe Stadium, goals from Neo Maema and Ndumiso Mabena inspired Bloemfontein Celtic to a 2-1 win over Chippa United, who grabbed a consolation goal through Raymond Sibeko.

The PSL action will continue on Wednesday with two matches taking place as we edge closer to the end of the 2020/21 season.

Lamontville Golden Arrows are set to take on TS Galaxy at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, while Cape Town City will host Maritzburg United at Cape Town Stadium.