Swallows FC retain status in PSL after winning promotion/relegation playoffs

Yagan Sasman was the hero for the Soweto giants as his volleyed strike earned the team a slender win over AmaTuks

Swallows FC retained their status in the Premier Soccer League after winning this season's promotion/relegation playoffs on Wednesday afternoon

Amaswaiswai secured a 1-0 win over the University of Pretoria courtesy of Yagan Sasman's second half goal at the 2010 Fifa World Cup training venue, Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The narrow victory saw Swallows finish at the top of the playoffs standings - two points clear of second-placed University of Pretoria who are nicknamed AmaTuks.

Therefore, AmaTuks will remain in the National First Division having finished second in the second tier of South African football this term behind champions Richards Bay who secured automatic promotion to the PSL.

The clash between Swallows and AmaTuks saw the hosts create the better chances in the first half, but coach Dylan Kerr's charges were wasteful in front of goal.

Vusi Sibiya and Mwape Musonda were both denied by goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa who was in good form between the sticks for AmaTuks.

The University of Pretoria were able to press up high and win back possession in the hosts' half, but they couldn't keep most of their shots on target.

The two teams continued to attack each other after the restart as they searched for the opening goal and Sasman proved to be the hero for the hosts.

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender hit the back of the net with a first time left-footed volleyed shot from the edge of the AmaTuks' box to make it 1-0 to Swallows on the hour-mark.

The University of Pretoria launched attacks as they looked to snatch a late equalising goal which could have possibly earned them a draw and secure promotion to the elite league.

However, Swallows stood firm at the back in the latter stages of the game and ultimately, they emerged as 1-0 winners on the day.