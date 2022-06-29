Swallows FC’s Mogashoa opens up on Solomons' Royal AM sale claims before Kaizer Chiefs unveiling

The chair, however, confirmed the Dube Birds gave the Durban club permission to speak to players, including Amakhosi’s new boy

Swallows FC boss David Mogashoa has broken his silence on allegations Dillon Solomons had been sold to Royal AM before he was unveiled by Kaizer Chiefs.

Mogashoa stated that even though they had allowed their Premier Soccer League opponents to talk to players, Solomons was categorical that he wanted to join the Glamour Boys instead.

"Royal AM made contact before anyone else [to say] that they were interested in three players at Swallows – [Ruzaigh] Gamildien, [Khetukuthula] Ndlovu, and Solomons," Mogashoa told SABC Sport.

"There was a club-to-club agreement that they [AM] could speak to the players after the season had ended.

"We believe that they have concluded a deal with Gamildien, but Solomons did not want to go there, he refused. He wanted to go to Chiefs. You cannot stand in the players’ way and say ‘go to Royal AM’. I may want him to go there, but I can’t force him."

Mogashoa was clear that the midfielder did not sign a contract with the Durban club before he moved to Chiefs.

"Solomons did not sign any contract with AM, he is at Chiefs, where he signed a contract. The only thing AM had was a club-to-club agreement," he added.

"The only problem could have been, had Solomons signed, he can’t sign two contracts."

Reports had indicated the Dube Birds had agreed with Royal AM to sell three players – including Solomons – for R1.5-million.

"There’s no issue there – of course, there was money involved," the Swallows top official explained without confirming or denying the reported amount.

"If someone comes and says, ‘I like your car, please don’t sell it,’ but after three days they don’t want it anymore, and you’ve stopped people that have bought the same car.

"We will sit down with AM and resolve the issues.

"Solomons didn’t want to go there. If there are any refunds, they will be processed and the matter will be closed."

Solomons was announced by Amakhosi on the same day alongside Kamohelo Mahlatsi and George Matlou from Swallows FC and Siyethemba Sithebe from AmaZulu.

The Sowetan giants had already completed deals for defender Zitha Kwinika and striker Ashley du Preez.