Swallows FC fire stern warning to Orlando Pirates ahead of Soweto Derby clash

Swallows FC claimed a victory over Chippa United ahead of their Soweto Derby clash against Orlando Pirates.

Malinga grabbed a brace against Chippa

Middendorp will look to Malinga against Pirates

Amaswaiswai are undefeated in their last five home games

WHAT HAPPENED?: Amaswaiswai emerged as 2-1 winners over the Chilli Boys in Sunday's Premier Soccer League encounter.

Kagiso Malinga's brace inspired Swallows to a much-needed win over fellow relegation threatened side Chippa at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Thabiso Lebitso's goal proved to be a mere consolation for the Chilli Boys who suffered their second successive defeat in the league.

ALL EYES ON: Malinga as the former SuperSport United striker maintained his good form for Swallows ahead of the Soweto Derby.

The 28-year-old has now scored three goals in his last two PSL matches including the winning goal against Richards Bay on February 2.

Malinga has now netted 17 goals from 35 league starts making him one of the most dangerous strikers in the local top-flight.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Swallows head coach Ernst Middendorp will be hoping that Malinga continues his scoring form when he faces Pirates on Friday.

The Beautiful Birds remained 14th on the PSL standings following their victory over Chippa - three points above the relegation zone.

Therefore, the 1965 South African Soccer League champions will be desperate for another victory when they lock horns with the Buccaneers who lost to Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

WHAT IS NEXT?: Amaswaiswai are scheduled to host Pirates at Dobsonville Stadium where Middendorp's side is undefeated in their last five league matches.

Pirates secured a 1-0 win over Swallows in the first round league clash which was played at Orlando Stadium last August.