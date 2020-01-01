Swallows FC comment on reported interest in ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Ritchie and free agent Matlaba

The Dube Birds are looking to sign more players despite having already confirmed seven new signings ahead of the new term

Former defender Keagan Ritchie has returned to newly-promoted Premier Soccer League ( ) side Swallows FC.

However, the 30-year-old player is being assessed by the club's technical team as he is a free agent after leaving the now-defunct at the end of the recent season.

Ritchie's presence at the Soweto giants has been confirmed by Swallows chairman David Mogashoa.

“Yes, I’m aware Keagan Ritchie is training with the club but he hasn’t been signed,” said Mogashoa on Daily Sun.

“And there’ll be lot more players joining Swallows for training or assessment.”

Ritchie was on the books Swallows between 2009 and 2011, before he was snapped up by Kaizer Chiefs where he had two spells.

The left-back is very experienced having helped Amakhosi win the PSL title and Nedbank Cup in his first stint with the club between 2011 and 2014.

He then won the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup with SuperSport United and also had a spell with Czech giants Slavia Prague.

Meanwhile, Swallows have been linked with former captain Thabo Matlaba, who is a free agent after terminating his contract with Black .

Magashoa did not rule out a move for the experienced defender-come-midfielder as the Birds prepare for the new 2020/21 season after clinching the 2019/20 National First Division (NFD) title.

“He [Matlaba] is a good player and we are always interested in good players. If he’s available and we can afford him, then why not," he said.

Lastly, Magashoa revealed that they are looking to bolster their technical team with an experienced PSL coach to assist head coach Brandon Truter, who guided the team to the NFD trophy.

“We are still looking for an assistant coach for Truter. While he still has two assistants," he added.

"We will be playing in the Reserve League [MultiChoice Diski Challenge this season] and opportunities are going to open up. One of those assistants will have to go to the MDC."

The new 2020/21 league season set to start later this month on October 24.