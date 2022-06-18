Swallows FC coach Kerr celebrates PSL survival with tattoo of club’s crest

The Dube Birds tactician made sure the latest milestone will remain permanently etched on his body after edging AmaTuks in the playoffs

Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr has celebrated PSL survival for the Dube Birds with a tattoo after emerging from a three-team playoff to retain their top-flight status.

The Soweto-based side, who finished 15th in the PSL, emerged top from a playoff that also included AmaTuks and Cape Town All Stars after a 1-0 win over the former in the deciding match on Wednesday following a barren draw in the corresponding fixture.

It was a must-win match for Swallows who went into the final encounter second in the three-team playoffs with four points, one behind AmaTuks, who needed a draw to secure promotion for the first time in six years but Kerr’s side secured the victory they required to retain their status.

As it has become customary for Kerr, he celebrated the milestone with a tattoo on his lower leg while thanking the players for making it happen.

In true Dylan Kerr fashion 🥺



The Swallows FC manager went and got a tattoo of the club’s crest having successfully saved them from relegation 👌 pic.twitter.com/Jx3FTw84OS — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 17, 2022

“Finally getting my Swallows tattoo and thanks to all the fans and especially my players for making this happen,” he said.

Kerr celebrates his achievements by inking himself and has a wide range of tattoos that fight for space on his legs.

He has a Scottish Cup, his first tattoo after he won the trophy with Kilmarnock as a player in 1997 and celebrated back-to-back Championship wins with Leeds United as well as a Championship title with Reading by inking himself once again.

Kerr delighted Gor Mahia fans when he added a tattoo of the club’s crest to celebrate the two league titles he won with the Kenyan club in 2017 and 2018.

Swallows are the third PSL side Kerr has saved from relegation, having done so with Black Leopards and Baroka in 2019 and 2020 respectively and he also celebrated those milestones by getting tattoos.

Article continues below

“The tattoos indicate things that I have won in my football career,” Kerr told SunSport last year.

“But with the PSL teams, I did not win anything but I’m glad to have saved both clubs [Black Leopards and Baroka] from relegation. It will always be a reminder of how my football career panned out,” he added.

Kerr will be hoping that Swallows perform better in the PSL next season to avoid being dragged into the dreaded playoffs yet again.