Swallows FC break Kaizer Chiefs heart with Damon's latest transfer update

Swallows FC chairman David Mogashoa has denied rumours that key defender Gregory Damons might join Kaizer Chiefs.

Damons played 19 PSL matches & scored two goals

Chiefs are reportedly interested in his services

Swallows on why they will not sell him.

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs conceded avoidable goals in the recently concluded Premier Soccer League season and they finished fifth on the table.

The under-pressure Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane is now keen on fixing the department, and one of the players rumoured to be on his way to the club is Damons.

However, Mogashoa now insists the 28-year-old is not going anywhere since he is part of Birds' plans for the new campaign.

WHAT HE SAID: "Gregory Damons is not going anywhere, we’ve not had any discussions with Chiefs around the player," Mogashoa told Far Post.

"So, the player is not going anywhere. And also he was not in the plans to be moving this season. Because we also want to build a strong club, we can’t keep on chopping and changing. That affects the stability of the club.

"So, we want to make sure that we have stability and continuity at the club. So, Gregory Damons is not going anywhere. He’s not going to Chiefs, he’s staying at Swallows for the following season.

"We have a plan, every season we know which players we want to keep for continuity purposes. We know which players can be allowed to go to other clubs and for what fee. So, for us, Gregory has been with us for a season. It’s not the right time for him to be moving. We would be killing the player.

"So, we still want the player to build his confidence and stay with the club. It’s not the right time for him to move. I won’t allow it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi have already secured the services of two established defenders ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe agreed on a pre-contract with Amakhosi in January after solid performances for SuperSport United.

The Soweto Giants have also signed Given Msimango from TS Galaxy. Whether Zwane will be there to guide the team next season is a wait-and-see owing to recent uncertainties about his future.

WHAT NEXT: It is interesting to see whether Damons will accept to stay at Swallows if Chiefs bid for him.