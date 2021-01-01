Swallows duo Gamildien, Truter claim PSL December/January awards

The Dube Birds continue to produce recipients of the league’s monthly honours following some impressive performances

Swallows FC made a clean sweep at the December/January Premier Soccer League awards with midfielder Ruzaigh Gamildien and coach Brandon Truter coming out tops in their respective categories.

The latest awards recognise performances between December 5, 2020 and January 10, 2021.

Gamildien was named Player of the Month, taking over the crown from ’ Themba Zwane and beating stiff competition from SuperSport United forward Bradley Grobler.

The midfielder has been Swallows’ outstanding player, featuring in all their league matches this term and scoring eight goals in the process to help the Birds maintain an unbeaten run.

With the current campaign yet to reach the halfway mark, his eight strikes already surpass the best he has ever managed in a full season.

The 31-year-old scored five goals in as many matches and made no assists during the period in which the awards are considered.

Grobler, who was swatted aside by Gamildien, however, managed a better record of six goals and an assist in the December/January period for the current award.

Meanwhile, Grobler’s coach Kaitano Tembo was beaten to the Coach of the Month gong by his Swallows counterpart Truter.

It is the second award of the month award for Truter after he won the October/November one.

During the December/January considered timeframe, Truter guided Swallows in collecting 11 points out of a possible 15.

This has seen second-placed Swallows managing to stay close to log leaders Sundowns with whom they are tied on 25 points but have an inferior goal difference.

Tembo, who was beaten by Truter, has a better record of managing 13 points out of a possible 15 within the period of the selection.

Tembo would now push to continue with his side’s good form when they host on Wednesday, while Swallows welcome struggling on the same day.