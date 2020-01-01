Swallows dispatch Maritzburg United, Cape Town City beat Stellenbosch

The Beautiful Birds tightened their grip on second place in the PSL with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday

Moroka Swallows and defeated and Stellenbosch respectively in Premier Soccer League action on Tuesday evening as they maintain their strong starts to the campaign.

The 2-0 victory for Swallows takes them up to 15 points after seven matches; they’re only two points behind league leaders —the only other undefeated side in the division.

Cape Town City’s 2-1 triumph ensures they keep pace with the top two; the team from the Mother City are now in third on 12 points.

Defeat represents a setback for inconsistent Stellenbosch, who have lost three of their last five matches as they remain in eighth, while Maritzburg—the only team without a win so far this season—are bottom of the pile on one point.

Maritzburg held their own during the opening stages against high-flying Swallows, only falling behind late in the first half when Ruzaigh Gamildien converted from the penalty spot to open the scoring in the 36th minute.

Ernst Middendorp’s side should have equalised 10 minutes into the second half when substitute Bongokuhle Hlongwane headed over when he met a Daylon Claasen cross.

Soon afterwards, however, Gamildien took the contest beyond United, leaping on a defensive lapse by the Team of Choice to send the ball beyond Sebastian Mwange in the 64th minute.

Away at Stellenbosch, Cape Town City outclassed their opponents, taking a 2-0 lead inside the first half hour thanks to goals from Thabo Nodada and Craig Martin.

Nodada opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a delightful curling effort following an excellent exchange with Mduduzi Mdantsane.

With Stellenbosch still in disarray, Martin doubled their lead eight minutes later when he finished calmly after being played in by Surprise Ralani.

The first half was, however, overshadowed by an injury setback to the hosts’ Solly Khunyedi, who was withdrawn for Stanley Dimgba, clearly in some discomfort, just after the quarter-hour mark.

The Nigerian could halve halved the arrears early in the second half when he was played through on goal, only to fire wide, while Nathan Sinkala pulled one back for the hosts in the 90th minute.

Ultimately it proved too little too late for the Stellies.