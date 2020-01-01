Swallows coach Truter underlines where his side have an edge over Kaizer Chiefs

A difficult playing surface at Dobsonville is one of the challenges which Gavin Hunt's side will face when they take on their unbeaten opponents

Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter is hoping to use certain conditions to his side's advantage when his unbeaten team take on in a league encounter on Tuesday night.

The match is set to take place at the Dobsonville Stadium - which is Swallows' first advantage.

Obviously, because it is the Birds' home ground, but also because of a tricky playing surface, which could be made even trickier by the recent rains in the Johannesburg area.

"The Dobsonville pitch also, not the easiest pitches when it is wet and it is raining, so the players will definitely feel it," Truter was quoted saying by TimesLive.

"But it is our home game and of course we want to get the maximum points on offer, so that is what we will be going for."

The other factor which the Cape Town-born Truter has highlighted is the lack of crowds, due to the coronavirus restrictions.

He feels this suits his side better than Chiefs, even if it would have been great to see packed stands for this traditionally big fixture in South African football.

"It does have an effect, but we have managed it well," Truter continued

"When the bio-bubble came and there were no crowds, we were very successful in playing without the crowd. So this season continues like that.

"I think it has affected Chiefs a bit more because they are used to the big crowds, the crowds being the extra player on the field, and pushing them.

"We could see that in the bubble when there were no crowds and how it affected them. Maybe it is still on their minds. But it would have been nice to have had a full Dobsonville Stadium for this game."

The Birds head into the match in a lofty second position on the standings after claiming eight points from four league matches this term.

The Glamour Boys have won only one of four league outings and approach the match in 11th spot.



Kick-off is at 19:30.