Swallows captain Ngcobo warns Orlando Pirates: We are desperate for a win

The Birds defender has warned their Soweto rivals that three points is high on their agenda ahead of their derby clash this weekend

Swallows defender Njabulo Ngcobo wants the Birds to convert more draws into wins, starting with Saturday evening's league clash against Orlando Pirates.

The two original Soweto clubs are neck and neck on the standings - Bucs are fourth with 38 points while the Birds are fifth with 37 points

Swallows have overall had a fantastic campaign, especially considering that it's their first season back in the top flight after a five-year absence.

Their position could have been even better if they had managed to turn more draws into wins - so far Brandon Truter's side have drawn 13, won eight and lost just one of their 23 league matches.

It's not for lack of trying or through conservative tactics though, the skipper claims.

“All the games we play, we try to win," Ngcobo told the Sowetan. "Some we were just unfortunate to get draws. But going to Pirates, a big club, we will try to give them the respect they deserve knowing that we are also fighting for three points.

The Birds are unbeaten at Dobsonville this season in the league, with five wins and five draws. They'll be hoping to maintain and even improve on that record, says Ngcobo.

“Playing at home has been helping us a lot because we are playing well, [better] than when we are playing away,” he explained.

“I think since they are coming here, it will help us a lot to get all three points against Pirates and move ahead of them in the log table.

“We will do our best to make sure we win the game. We will watch how they played against Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United to see how best to get all the points.

Article continues below

“It’s a big game and we need to be up for the challenge. Recently, we’ve been drawing a lot of matches and we are desperate for a win."

The first round league encounter between the two sides played earlier this season at the Orlando Stadium, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pirates scored in the 85th minute through Ben Motshwari but Kamohelo Mahlatsi ensured a share of the spoils for Swallows with an injury-time equaliser.