Swallows adamant Orlando Pirates-linked Jali not yet close to joining Komphela at the club

Swallows are not close to landing Orlando Pirates-linked defensive midfielder Andile Jali, according to chairman David Mogashoa.

Experienced Jali is a free agent

He has been linked to several teams including Bucs, Chiefs

Swallows respond to latest links to midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED: The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jali has recently been linked to Swallows with SABC reporting the deal is close.

The experienced defensive midfielder had also been rumoured to be on his way to Orlando Pirates after Kaizer Chiefs' interest in him cooled down.

However, the Dube Birds, through their chairman, have denied the latest reports regarding the 33-year-old.

WHAT HE SAID: "Talks are very far [off], I have not even spoken to him officially yet," Mogashoa told SNL24.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amaswaiswai recently appointed former Sundowns tactician Steve Komphela as their new coach, and his relationship with Jali might be rekindled.

BackpagePix

With the time running out, Jali has to make up his mind on where he wants to play or risk being in the cold when the 2023/24 season starts.

WHAT NEXT: Swallows faithful will be hoping their club can fend off interested parties and Jali will be their new midfield general.