Sven Yidah: Marumo Gallants sign Kenya midfielder from Nairobi City Stars

The PSL outfit have unveiled the 23-year-old Harambee Star from Simba wa Nairobi

Marumo Gallants have confirmed the acquisition of Sven Yidah from FKF Premier League side Nairobi City Stars.

The Premier Soccer League outfit have unveiled the 23-year-old Kenya international but did not divulge details of the contract signed.

"Marumo Gallants would like to welcome Kenyan international Yidah Sven Yidah," the club announced on their official social media pages.

"Sven a former Nairobi City Stars holding midfielder and current Kenyan national squad player. As a club we would like to wish him the best."

Yidah started his career at Ligi Ndogo S.C. Academy before making a switch to Kenyan top-flight side Kariobangi Sharks in January 2016 for an initial four-year contract.

After impressing the club, he extended his stay before the expiry of his deal for another three seasons until 2021.

However, he left Sharks in September 2020 to sign for Simba wa Nairobi on a two-year deal.

Yidah represented Sharks during the visit of Premier League side Everton to Nairobi in 2019 for the SportPesa sponsored pre-season tournament and was among the goals from the penalty spot.

In total, he managed 97 matches for Sharks and scored seven goals while at City Stars, he appeared in 59 matches and scored three goals.

After the opening three matches in PSL, Gallants are currently sitting 11th on the 16-team table with three points. They have drawn all their matches.

Gallants will next face Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday.