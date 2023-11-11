Sven Vandenbroeck: Ex-Wydad AC coach confirms interest in PSL amid Kaizer Chiefs links

Kaizer Chiefs-linked coach Sven Vandenbroeck is interested in coaching in the Premier Soccer League.

Vandenbroeck is clubless

Chiefs are coachless

Belgian interested in PSL football

WHAT HAPPENED: The tactician is currently jobless after parting ways with the Moroccan giants following the expiry of his contract.

Chiefs are currently without a coach after the exit of Molefi Ntseki which left Cavin Johnson serving in an interim capacity.

The 44-year-old has been linked with a move back to Simba SC but has conceded he would love to give PSL a try.

WHAT HE SAID: "I am interested in both, coaching Simba or a club in the South African league," Vandenbroeck opened up to iDiski Times.

"I know the club and its environment. They have great and loyal fans too. Simba has the advantage of the Champions League but the local league has some away games in poor circumstances.

"The league in South Africa has a bigger impact and the facilities are generally much better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Johnson has been in charge of Amakhosi in the last three matches, but the results have not been impressive.

The Glamour Boys lost 2-1 against Golden Arrows before defeating bottom-team Cape Town Spurs 3-2.

However, Amakhosi were not at their best on Saturday in the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates where they lost by a solitary goal.

The Naturena-based club has been linked with Pitso Mosimane who is without a club after parting ways with Al Wahda.

WHAT NEXT: Chances of Johnson getting the Chiefs job permanently are minimal after his poor start as a caretaker coach.

It will be interesting to see how the club's management reacts to the recent result and the pressure from the fans to get a new tactician.

Vandenbroeck has already shown interest in working in South Africa, and his experience in continental football is what the Glamour Boys might be needing.